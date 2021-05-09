FOAM (FOAM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $155,708.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. FOAM has a market capitalization of $25.69 million and approximately $155,708.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FOAM coin can now be bought for $0.0818 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FOAM has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.79 or 0.00087686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00020524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00104581 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00784526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.61 or 0.09214662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001744 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM (CRYPTO:FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.