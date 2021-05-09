Frax Share Market Cap Tops $59.77 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for about $5.93 or 0.00010067 BTC on exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $59.77 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Frax Share has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00069532 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.21 or 0.00251743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $705.26 or 0.01197939 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003660 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00030843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $452.76 or 0.00769052 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,671.56 or 0.99658584 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

