Frontier Hits One Day Trading Volume of $32.02 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Frontier has a market cap of $93.29 million and $32.02 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier coin can currently be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00004284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Frontier has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Frontier Coin Profile

FRONT is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,481,250 coins. The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the exchanges listed above.

