FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of FTI Consulting worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,206,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,767,000 after purchasing an additional 870,896 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth $70,570,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 111.0% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 909,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,436,000 after purchasing an additional 478,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $41,187,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4,677.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,052,000 after acquiring an additional 161,082 shares in the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FCN stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.87 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. As a group, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

