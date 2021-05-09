FUD.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $304.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One FUD.finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.27 or 0.00035502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a market capitalization of $478,781.63 and approximately $304.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00084945 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00020714 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00067701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00105017 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.44 or 0.00783661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,146.33 or 0.09013439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001672 BTC.

About FUD.finance

FUD.finance (FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

FUD.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

