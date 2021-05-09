FUD.finance (FUD) Market Cap Reaches $507,992.90

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One FUD.finance coin can now be purchased for $21.51 or 0.00036156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. FUD.finance has a total market capitalization of $507,992.90 and approximately $3,074.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,347.46 or 0.08989599 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.