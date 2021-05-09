FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,956 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,216 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FCEL. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $200,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $37,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FCEL stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on FCEL shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

