FujiCoin Price Up 1.4% Over Last Week (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last seven days, FujiCoin has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. FujiCoin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $40.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FujiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,914.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.74 or 0.06773391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,336.93 or 0.02308474 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $359.54 or 0.00620820 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.31 or 0.00204286 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.60 or 0.00810858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.26 or 0.00603058 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.47 or 0.00508462 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005158 BTC.

FujiCoin Coin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. FujiCoin’s total supply is 3,440,631,397 coins. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . FujiCoin’s official website is www.fujicoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on June 28, FujiCoin is a fully decentralized global payment network. It is a blockchain-based platform, where the users are able to make P2P transactions with FJC tokens on a global scale, in 60 seconds. The FJC token is a Pow (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt-N-Fixed algorithm. It is the token supported by the platform for the users' transactions and will be spendable on the marketplace under development by FujiCoin. “

FujiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.