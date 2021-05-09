Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.64 EPS

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fulgent Genetics updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.500-12.500 EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.64. 2,502,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,764. Fulgent Genetics has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 1.92.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total transaction of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

