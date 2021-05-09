Fusible (FUSII) Achieves Market Cap of $866,362.04

Fusible (CURRENCY:FUSII) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 9th. Fusible has a total market capitalization of $866,362.04 and $11,928.00 worth of Fusible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fusible has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Fusible coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00003634 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00069138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.73 or 0.00246898 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003790 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.96 or 0.01222804 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00030808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $446.49 or 0.00777776 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,260.27 or 0.99745963 BTC.

Fusible Profile

Fusible’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,283 coins. Fusible’s official Twitter account is @fusibleio

Fusible Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

