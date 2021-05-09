Fusion (FSN) Price Reaches $1.73 on Top Exchanges

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $1.73 or 0.00002996 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fusion has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. Fusion has a total market cap of $117.44 million and $7.35 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,247.69 or 0.97618229 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Fusion Coin Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 68,026,933 coins. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The official website for Fusion is fusion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

