FUZE Token Price Hits $135.32 (FUZE)

FUZE Token (CURRENCY:FUZE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. FUZE Token has a market cap of $103,589.27 and approximately $58,746.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $135.32 or 0.00233221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FUZE Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00068709 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.69 or 0.00249376 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $704.50 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003742 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00030757 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.53 or 0.00773039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,814.91 or 0.99644040 BTC.

FUZE Token Coin Profile

FUZE Token’s total supply is 766 coins. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net . FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken . The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token

Buying and Selling FUZE Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUZE Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUZE Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUZE Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.