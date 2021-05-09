Fyooz 24-Hour Volume Hits $31,299.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Fyooz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.71 or 0.00001235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fyooz has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Fyooz has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $31,299.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.67 or 0.00799856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.93 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.36 or 0.09287934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Fyooz Profile

Fyooz (CRYPTO:FYZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fyooz is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Fyooz Coin Trading

