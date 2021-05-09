Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will post sales of $103.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.39 million to $139.27 million. Galapagos posted sales of $129.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full year sales of $496.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $214.77 million to $645.32 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $564.26 million, with estimates ranging from $218.41 million to $780.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Galapagos.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GLPG. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Shares of GLPG stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $99.15. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $233.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Galapagos during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

