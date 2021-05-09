GAMB One Day Trading Volume Reaches $374,188.00 (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GAMB coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a market capitalization of $29.81 million and approximately $374,188.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

About GAMB

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

