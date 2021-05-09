GameCredits (GAME) 1-Day Volume Reaches $746,485.00

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One GameCredits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market cap of $39.95 million and approximately $746,485.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.50 or 0.00665606 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005090 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000190 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002438 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,835,456 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

