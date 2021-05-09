Gameswap Reaches Market Cap of $10.27 Million (GSWAP)

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $10.27 million and $288,508.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap (GSWAP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,564,535 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gameswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gameswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

