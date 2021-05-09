Gas (GAS) Trading Down 9.5% Over Last Week

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for about $15.02 or 0.00025936 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a total market cap of $152.14 million and approximately $22.61 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gas has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.63 or 0.00247997 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $702.64 or 0.01213241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030943 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.84 or 0.00778461 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,955.06 or 1.00070883 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas launched on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. Gas’ official website is neo.org . The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Buying and Selling Gas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

