Gems (GEM) Price Tops $0.0006

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Gems has traded 29.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gems coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gems has a total market cap of $724,353.23 and approximately $11,806.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official website is gems.org . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Gems

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gems should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gems using one of the exchanges listed above.

