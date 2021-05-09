GeyserCoin (GSR) Hits Market Capitalization of $56,215.83

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GeyserCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0377 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $56,215.83 and approximately $7.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 31.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117,667.88 or 1.99868791 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC.

GeyserCoin Profile

GSR is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,492,969 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.