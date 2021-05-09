Giant (GIC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 61.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Giant has traded down 47.9% against the dollar. Giant has a market capitalization of $73,225.02 and $9.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000470 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00030150 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 33.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000795 BTC.

About Giant

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Giant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

