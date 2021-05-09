Gifto (GTO) Hits Market Cap of $61.58 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market cap of $61.58 million and $16.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.62 or 0.00087907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00020730 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00066752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.58 or 0.00104870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $462.11 or 0.00786998 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,295.87 or 0.09019146 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00048750 BTC.

Gifto Profile

GTO is a coin. It launched on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

