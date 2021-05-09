GINcoin (GIN) Trading 30.5% Higher This Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 1,046.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GINcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $455,175.58 and $12.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GINcoin has traded up 30.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,872.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,912.88 or 0.06646355 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.64 or 0.02455539 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $396.51 or 0.00673503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.62 or 0.00198095 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.45 or 0.00822876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $365.13 or 0.00620197 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $307.27 or 0.00521929 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005022 BTC.

About GINcoin

GIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GINcoin is a GUI-based Masternode deployment platform that allows crypto investors to create and deploy their own masternode(s). GIN is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2Z algorithm and is used to pay for the services offered in the platform. “

Buying and Selling GINcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GINcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

