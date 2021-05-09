Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

