Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Position Trimmed by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. cut its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Globe Life by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its stake in Globe Life by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Globe Life by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Globe Life by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 91,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $1,251,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,852,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $105.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.11. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%.

Several research firms have commented on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Globe Life (NYSE:GL)

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.