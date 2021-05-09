Gnosis (GNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $6.13 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $413.47 million and $6.13 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis coin can currently be purchased for $274.81 or 0.00473258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00089095 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00066245 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $460.60 or 0.00793217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00104294 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,269.68 or 0.09075205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

Gnosis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

