Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) to post sales of $230.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $227.30 million and the highest is $235.98 million. Golden Entertainment reported sales of $75.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 203.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year sales of $930.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $903.50 million to $965.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $977.81 million, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 17.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.76%.

GDEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN opened at $41.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

In related news, Director Lyle Berman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $4,992,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 810,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,233,649.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. 48.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

