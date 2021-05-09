Golden Goose (GOLD) Price Hits $0.0074 on Top Exchanges

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 20.3% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $1.23 million and $217,642.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golden Goose alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00069697 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.69 or 0.00249067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $697.62 or 0.01176467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030931 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.43 or 0.00766354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,258.33 or 0.99932942 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Goose should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Goose using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golden Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golden Goose and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.