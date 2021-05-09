GoldFund (GFUN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $767.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 11% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. One GoldFund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GoldFund has traded up 60.5% against the dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $570,993.41 and approximately $767.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00008416 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016038 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001181 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About GoldFund

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 1,998,656,900 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @YGoldfund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.