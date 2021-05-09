Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.49 on Exchanges

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Golem has a market cap of $491.45 million and $5.55 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

GLM is a coin. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official website is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Golem Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

