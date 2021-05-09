Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Raised by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 3,457.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Graco alerts:

In other Graco news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,859.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $4,153,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,699 in the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE:GGG opened at $78.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.79 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.68.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.