Graft Trading 103.5% Higher Over Last Week (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 101% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Graft has a market capitalization of $700,504.62 and approximately $2,484.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 103.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $482.02 or 0.00813441 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004093 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 87.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network . The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

