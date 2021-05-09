Greenleaf Trust Has $1.27 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,039,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,751 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,276,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,349,000 after purchasing an additional 365,066 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $19,749,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,519,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,917,000 after acquiring an additional 220,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3,199.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 221,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,676 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $78.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

