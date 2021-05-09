Greenleaf Trust Has $1.30 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $592,504,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,773,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,084,755,000 after purchasing an additional 897,259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,970,452 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,794,739,000 after buying an additional 867,636 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 600,172.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 570,259 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,499,000 after acquiring an additional 570,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.24.

NYSE:NSC opened at $289.81 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $157.48 and a 52 week high of $291.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $273.42 and its 200-day moving average is $249.12. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

