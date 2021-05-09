Greenleaf Trust Purchases 1,250 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of Linde by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.87.

Linde stock opened at $298.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.45 billion, a PE ratio of 71.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

