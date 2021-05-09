Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.30% of Haemonetics worth $16,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Haemonetics by 531.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 330.2% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Haemonetics stock opened at $61.04 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a 52 week low of $60.68 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

