Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 800 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cintas were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 47,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 59,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,327,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. William Blair raised shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas stock opened at $360.67 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.13 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.20.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

