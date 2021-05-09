Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 8,109 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 41,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,959,000 after buying an additional 126,579 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 64,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 498.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,188,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,745,000 after purchasing an additional 989,664 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Welltower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.10.

Shares of WELL opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.08 and a 52 week high of $77.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.