Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 191,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after purchasing an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 29,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $311.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $154.52 and a 12 month high of $388.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.16.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $2.59. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BGNE. CLSA cut shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $296.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.56.

In related news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $2,303,245.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,715 shares of company stock valued at $3,321,625. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.