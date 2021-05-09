Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $8,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $719,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 451.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $541,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,587.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 272 shares of company stock valued at $13,336 and have sold 48,571 shares valued at $2,444,211. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.98 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays upped their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

