Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $6.37 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 71.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 176,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 73,620 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 41.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 8,121 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.17. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,869 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

