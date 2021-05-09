Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $7.77 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.1% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 11,250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.02, for a total transaction of $14,062,725.00. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 3,830 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,260.99, for a total transaction of $4,829,591.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,158,710.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,673 shares of company stock worth $35,119,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,507.20 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,017.26 and a 1 year high of $1,524.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,433.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,246.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.05% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.39 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,424.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,395.00 to $1,562.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,505.00 to $1,640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,449.27.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.