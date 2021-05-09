Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.66 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

