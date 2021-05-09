Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,600 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,893 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SEA were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in SEA by 94.2% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SEA by 431.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in SEA in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SE shares. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SEA from $188.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

SEA stock opened at $240.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $238.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.26 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a PE ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.36.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The business’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

