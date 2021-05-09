Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 2,985 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 157,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,184,000 after purchasing an additional 49,740 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 138,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,001,000 after buying an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $76.13.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.19.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

