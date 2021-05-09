Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 2,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $6,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret B. Jula sold 19,918 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $777,001.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,433.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,012 shares of company stock valued at $9,487,824 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

