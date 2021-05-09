Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 56,500 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 56,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $6,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after buying an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,479,575,000 after buying an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS opened at $332.38 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.53 and a fifty-two week high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $355.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.99.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 12.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total transaction of $1,028,133.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock worth $7,221,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

