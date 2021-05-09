Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Handshake coin can now be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00001099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Handshake has a market cap of $247.33 million and approximately $526,854.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,006.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,977.36 or 0.06740522 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,473.06 or 0.02496433 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.16 or 0.00695105 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.17 or 0.00201961 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $486.56 or 0.00824593 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $365.93 or 0.00620150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.64 or 0.00533233 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 381,232,350 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Handshake Coin Trading

