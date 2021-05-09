HARD Protocol (HARD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.56 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00002648 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $96.46 million and approximately $3.56 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00069421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00250456 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $698.81 or 0.01174763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00030831 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $453.44 or 0.00762284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,547.59 or 1.00105337 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

