HARD Protocol (HARD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.01 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $93.72 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00002680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00067931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.29 or 0.00250962 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $707.49 or 0.01239114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003635 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00031142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $446.43 or 0.00781884 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.18 or 0.99898443 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

