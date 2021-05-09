Harmony (ONE) Price Down 9.7% Over Last Week

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. In the last week, Harmony has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and approximately $103.68 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.58 or 0.00086716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.37 or 0.00076266 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020332 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.58 or 0.00066544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.60 or 0.00105243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.11 or 0.00790305 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00049781 BTC.

About Harmony

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,016,029,552 coins and its circulating supply is 9,507,132,552 coins. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

